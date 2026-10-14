Pathways World School, Gurgaon Reaffirms Family Ownership And Commitment After PSG’s Exit From Pathways Group

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], October 13: Pathways World School, Gurgaon (PWS) today announced that following a recent transition, the Baliawas campus formerly known as Pathways School Gurgaon (PSG), is no longer part of the Pathways family or the Pathways brand. It is no longer owned or managed by the founding family and has ceased to have the right to use the Pathways name. Any reference to its former identity including the acronym “PSG” should not be construed as indicating any continuing affiliation with the Pathways fraternity or with the Group’s educational philosophy, academic expertise, institutional network or global relationships built over more than two decades.