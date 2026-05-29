TransBnk Launches CBNxT 2026, India’s First Dedicated Corporate Banking Summit

“Corporate banking sits at the heart of how businesses operate, grow and move capital. As enterprise financial operations continue to evolve, the need for stronger collaboration across banks, enterprises, fintechs, investors and policymakers becomes increasingly important. CBNxT is our effort to create a dedicated industry platform where the ecosystem can come together to discuss the future of connected financial infrastructure and enterprise banking operations. Our vision is to build a platform that contributes meaningfully to the transformation of corporate banking in India,” said Vaibhav Tambe, Co-Founder & CEO, TransBnk.