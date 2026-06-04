TransBnk Rebrands To TBX; Expands Its Vision For The Future Of Corporate Banking

Speaking about the company’s rebranding strategy, Vaibhav Tambe, Co-founder & CEO, TBX, said, “We have chalked a path full of opportunities and challenges in revolutionising our operations from transaction banking infrastructure into innumerable possibilities. Over the years, we realised we were solving something beyond the traditional transaction banking workflows. We were encouraging businesses, banks, and financial institutions to operate, connect, and grow. TBX reflects that evolution. It represents our vision to build the rails and operating infrastructure that make corporate banking and enterprise financial operations work seamlessly, reliably, and at scale. The corporate banking space today stands at an inflection point — with regulatory shifts, technology convergence, and enterprise demand collectively unlocking a scale of possibilities that were previously out of reach. We have spent years building toward exactly this moment, and we are in the right position to lead, shape, and fully capitalise on what lies ahead. As we evolve, our focus remains on robust corporate banking capabilities, seamless API and SaaS ecosystems, and providing real-time, scalable financial operations across global markets.”