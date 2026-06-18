Through CSR And Multiple Healthcare Initiative Dr. Geetika Madan Patel Medical Director And Vice President Of Parul University Strengthens Community Development And Women Empowerment

With her leadership, projects as “Garima” Women Livelihood Centres have been able to help over 1,000 women in Vadodara through livelihood opportunities as well as skill-building programs. In addition, through Sahiyar Gram Haat, women artisans have an opportunity to showcase and sell their craftwork at marketplaces directly. In collaboration with the Apollo Tyres Foundation, the “TRUPT” store at the Parul Sevashram Hospital has also been able to provide livelihood opportunities to women in villages through employment benefits. Supporting this cause, the Parul Mahila Credit Cooperative Society is also consistently contributing towards economic stability and inclusion of women in society.