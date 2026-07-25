Parul University Deepens International Academic Ties With YEEP And Global Exchange Programs

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], July 25: Reaffirming its commitment to nurturing globally connected innovators and entrepreneurs, Parul University keeps pushing to strengthen its international footprint through the Young Entrepreneur Exchange Program (YEEP) along with a diverse set of global academic exchange initiatives. The idea is to create opportunities that actually feel substantial for international collaboration, so these programmes bring together students, researchers, faculty members, and also entrepreneurs from leading institutions around the world. In the process, the campus turns into a lively place for knowledge exchange, innovation, and cultural diversity.