G.D. Goenka International School Surat Continues To Shape Future-Ready, Globally Minded Learners

Academic Excellence with Consistency

Academic excellence remains the cornerstone of the school’s journey. The institution has maintained an impressive record of 13 consecutive years of 100% CBSE Board results, with students consistently securing top positions at the city, state, and national levels. In the 2026 CBSE examinations, students achieved exceptional results, producing city toppers across Class X and Class XII (Science and Commerce), along with state and national distinctions. Numerous students secured scores above 90%, reflecting the school’s commitment to conceptual understanding, personalised mentoring, and continuous academic support.