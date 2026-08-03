Advanced Steel Solutions Key To Building Long-Lasting Solar Assets, Says AM/NS India

“As India scales up solar capacity to meet its clean energy targets, equal attention must be paid to the durability and longevity of the infrastructure being created. Long-lasting, corrosion-resistant steel solutions can help maximise asset performance, optimise lifecycle costs and strengthen the reliability of renewable energy installations. At AM/NS India, we are committed to supporting clean energy transition through innovative, sustainable steel solutions that help build infrastructure designed to last and contribute meaningfully to India’s green growth journey.”