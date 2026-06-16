Parul University’s Vice President And Medical Director Dr. Geetika Madan Patel Highlights The Need For Holistic Stroke Rehabilitation In India

The initiative leans into the rising need for a more integrated, patient-centered approach to stroke care in India, and argues that good treatment goes beyond just emergency medical intervention. It points out long term rehabilitation, neurological recovery, plus physiotherapy, and then the emotional support side as well. There’s also this emphasis on multidisciplinary treatment models, where multiple kinds of specialists work together so patients can slowly regain independence and ultimately improve their quality of life after the stroke , not only for the first hours or days but for the latter too.