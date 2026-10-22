The Indian Pantry Gets A Berry Upgrade: 7 Everyday Foods That Pair Surprisingly Well With U.S. Cranberries

Poha: A handful of chopped cranberries can add a subtle sweetness and chewy texture to the classic flattened-rice breakfast.

Oats: Mix them into overnight oats or a warm bowl with nuts and seeds for a simple breakfast with added flavour.

Raita: Chopped cranberries can bring a pleasant sweet-tart contrast to cucumber or boondi raita.

Paratha: They can be added to a stuffing or served alongside parathas and yoghurt for an interesting sweet-savoury combination.

Chaat: The tartness of cranberries can complement the spicy, tangy flavours of chaats, adding another layer of flavour.

Rice: Tossing cranberries into pulao or lightly spiced rice with nuts can lend colour and a subtle sweetness to the dish.