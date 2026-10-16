The Rise Of Smarter Snacking: How Indian Consumers Are Changing Their Everyday Food Choices

For those looking to experiment with new flavours, U.S. Cranberries offer a versatile addition to everyday snacking. Their distinctive tart taste pairs well with a variety of ingredients, making them easy to incorporate into familiar foods. They can be mixed with nuts and seeds for a homemade trail mix, added to yoghurt or oatmeal, or used in breakfast bowls and baked snacks. Dried cranberries can also bring a sweet-tart flavour to homemade snack bars, offering consumers another way to introduce variety into their daily food choices. When choosing dried cranberries, checking the label for added sugars can help consumers make informed decisions based on their preferences and dietary needs.