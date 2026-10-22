Response Fabrics Launches AI Fabric Visualizer For Smarter Material Selection

Megha Agarwal, Response Fabrics, says, “Over the years, we realised that swatches alone are not enough to visualise the look of the space. As AI advanced, we decided to use this technology to allow users to play around with multiple swatches and find their desired look in less than a few minutes.” The platform allows you to use multiple fabric options within the same image. For e.g. if an image has a bed, sofa and a chair, the user can assign different swatches to different furniture pieces and see the space change with their choice of fabric in just a few clicks.