Humane Treatment For All Animals Is The Call Of The Hour, Says World Animal Protection

The government of India is positive toward embracing the concept of One Health, which encompasses animal welfare, human health, and environmental protection. Factory farming exacerbates the risk of zoonoses and the risks of epidemics. In the wake of coronavirus, it has become an imperative to treat animals humanely in all situations and to make systemic changes to animal rearing processes that are utilised to produce meat, fish, dairy, and eggs. World Animal Protection has welcomed the second Anti-Microbial Resistance Plan of the Government of India to address the damage to animal welfare, harm to human health, and the destruction of the environment that accompanies the irresponsible use of antibiotics in the chicken and livestock rearing industries. World Animal Protection continues to engage with various stakeholders on both wildlife and food systems to eliminate cruelty to animals.