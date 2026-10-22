Genus Innovation Unveils Hi Flo Hybrid 2.5 kVA Solar Inverter, Spotlights Maxilion Lithium-Ion Inverter At The Battery Show India & REI Expo 2026

Commenting on the participation at REI, Yash Todi, Director and Chief Sales & marketing Officer, Genus Innovation, said, “The transition towards cleaner energy requires solutions that go beyond power generation. Energy storage, efficient power conversion and visibility into system performance are becoming increasingly important to how energy is managed and used. REI provides an excellent platform for us to showcase our entire integrated portfolio, engage with the market, and understand the evolving needs of customers and channel partners. Our focus is on making relevant, dependable energy solutions accessible across a range of applications.”