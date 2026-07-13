The Crown Project Begins As Dholera Strengthens Position As India’s Emerging Smart City

All partners of Adhiraj Broghar Developer LLP graced the event:

Akshay Kumar

Sailesh Goel

Kamal Goel

Dhan Parkash

Tushar Garg

Sachin Goel

Sharing his thoughts during the visit, Shri Manoj Tiwari, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, appreciated the scale of development taking place across Dholera and acknowledged the region’s growing importance in India’s economic future.

He noted that the pace of infrastructure creation and industrial investment reflects the country’s vision of building globally competitive manufacturing and smart city ecosystems.

One of the key topics discussed during the visit was the transformative impact of the semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem being developed in Dholera, including the landmark Tata Electronics semiconductor project, which is expected to significantly strengthen India’s semiconductor manufacturing capabilities while creating employment, attracting ancillary industries, and accelerating regional economic development.

The discussions also focused on Dholera’s emergence as a major hub for renewable energy, with large-scale clean energy initiatives, sustainable infrastructure, and integrated urban planning expected to position the region among India’s leading future-ready industrial cities.

The Bhoomi Pujan ceremony reflected the shared optimism surrounding Dholera’s growth trajectory and the opportunities being created through government-led infrastructure development, industrial investments, and sustainable planning.

Adhiraj Broghar Developer LLP, a real estate developer, reaffirmed its commitment to contributing to the region’s long-term development by creating thoughtfully planned projects aligned with Dholera’s evolving infrastructure landscape.

The event concluded with traditional rituals, blessings, and a collective vision for a future shaped by innovation, infrastructure, and inclusive economic growth.