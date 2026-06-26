Marie Claire Paris Launches Its First Salon In Mumbai

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Vandana Bhardwaj, Director and Spokesperson, B2C Network LLP, said, “We are delighted to bring Marie Claire Paris to Mumbai with the launch of our first salon in Matunga. This marks an important step in our vision of making world-class beauty and wellness services accessible to discerning consumers across India. Our salons are designed to offer an elevated experience where every client feels welcomed, cared for, and pampered like royalty. We look forward to expanding the Marie Claire footprint across premium retail destinations, malls, and high-street locations nationwide.”