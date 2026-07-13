Founder-Led Branding Builds Stronger Consumer Trust, Says Country Club CMD Y. Rajeev Reddy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 11: As founder-led branding gains momentum across industries, Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd. Chairman and Managing Director Y. Rajeev Reddy says authenticity and personal leadership are becoming more effective than traditional celebrity endorsements in building lasting consumer trust.

Recalling the decision to become the face of Country Club, Reddy said it came while searching for a brand ambassador.

“Many celebrities were unwilling to experience the adventure that defines Country Club—from skydiving and scuba diving to paragliding and white-water rafting. I realised no one could represent the brand’s vision better than its founder. That was the turning point, and I decided to become the face of Country Club,” he said.

Founded in 1989, Country Club today serves over 450,000 membership families, representing a community of more than two million members, through its network of clubs, resorts, and hospitality destinations across India and overseas.

The company continues to promote experiential tourism through its flagship destinations, including:

Country Club Wildlife Resort, Bandipur , encourages wildlife and eco-tourism.

Country Club Sundarbans , promoting nature-based travel experiences.

Country Club Kovalam, Kerala , is known for its world-class spa and wellness experiences.

Country Club Kodaikanal is a premier hill retreat offering nature-based leisure experiences.

Reddy said customer trust and consistent leadership have been central to the company’s growth over the past three decades.

“People connect with authenticity. They trust leaders who have built the brand and understand its values. Founder-led branding creates credibility that goes beyond advertising and helps build lasting relationships,” he said.

Highlighting a key milestone, Reddy said Country Club has successfully become a Zero Debt Company, strengthening its financial foundation for future growth.

He said the company has also embarked on Mission 2030, a long-term roadmap focused on expanding its hospitality footprint, enhancing technology-driven member experiences and growing to one million membership families by 2030.

“Mission 2030 reflects our commitment to sustainable growth, innovation and delivering greater value to our members while strengthening Country Club’s position as a leading hospitality and lifestyle brand,” Reddy added.

For media queries:

Nirav

Email:nirav@countryclubmail.com

Mobile: +91 98450 35959

Hiram

Email:hiram@countryclubmail.com

Mobile: +91 98490 30540

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