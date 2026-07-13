India-Japan Partnership To Accelerate AI-Driven IT Innovation In Women’s Healthcare

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 11: In a significant step towards strengthening international collaboration in healthcare innovation, Biz-Insights IT Solutions, led by Founder & Director Kunal Shah, has entered into a strategic partnership with Femtech Cosme Tokyo, Japan, led by its CEO, Mr. Sakae Kihara.

Biz-Insights IT Solutions is a global technology company specializing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Development, Business & IT Consultancy, Web Development, and Mobile Application Development, delivering innovative digital transformation solutions to businesses across the globe.

With operations in India, the United States, and the United Kingdom, the company serves both national and international clients across diverse industries, including:

Healthcare

Education

Manufacturing

Finance

E-commerce

Retail

Other business sectors

The company helps organizations accelerate growth through technology-driven innovation.

The partnership aims to introduce innovative technology-driven solutions focused on women’s health and wellness in India by combining Japanese expertise with Indian technological capabilities.