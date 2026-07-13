  1. home
  2. Spotlight
  3. News wire
  4. India japan partnership to accelerate ai driven it innovation in women 8217 s healthcare

India-Japan Partnership To Accelerate AI-Driven IT Innovation In Women’s Healthcare

Biz-Insights IT Solutions, led by Founder & Director Kunal Shah, has entered into a strategic partnership with Femtech Cosme Tokyo, Japan, led by its CEO, Mr. Sakae Kihara. This collaboration between India and Japan reflects a shared vision of leveraging innovation and digital technology to create sustainable, accessible, and impactful solutions for women’s health.

P
PNN
Published At:
Published At:
India-Japan Partnership To Accelerate AI-Driven IT Innovation In Women’s Healthcare
info_icon

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 11: In a significant step towards strengthening international collaboration in healthcare innovationBiz-Insights IT Solutions, led by Founder & Director Kunal Shahhas entered into a strategic partnership with Femtech Cosme Tokyo, Japan, led by its CEO, Mr. Sakae Kihara.

Biz-Insights IT Solutions is a global technology company specializing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Development, Business & IT Consultancy, Web Development, and Mobile Application Development, delivering innovative digital transformation solutions to businesses across the globe.

With operations in India, the United States, and the United Kingdom, the company serves both national and international clients across diverse industries, including:

  • Healthcare

  • Education

  • Manufacturing

  • Finance

  • E-commerce

  • Retail

  • Other business sectors

The company helps organizations accelerate growth through technology-driven innovation.

The partnership aims to introduce innovative technology-driven solutions focused on women’s health and wellness in India by combining Japanese expertise with Indian technological capabilities.

info_icon

Both companies are united by a shared vision of driving innovation in the healthcare and IT industries for the betterment of society.

The Family Office Playbook

4 July 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

Femtech Cosme Tokyo is recognized for its commitment to advancing women’s healthcare through innovation, research, and wellness-focused products and solutions.

Related Content
Related Content

Through this collaboration, both organizations will work together to explore opportunities that improve women’s quality of life using technology, digital platforms, AI-powered healthcare solutions, and future-ready wellness initiatives.

Speaking about the collaboration, Kunal Shah said:

“Women’s wellness deserves continuous innovation and accessible solutions. We are proud to collaborate with Femtech Cosme Tokyo and Mr. Sakae Kihara to bring global expertise closer to Indian women. This partnership reflects our commitment to building technology that creates meaningful social impact while strengthening international collaboration between India and Japan.”

Mr. Sakae Kihara, CEO of Femtech Cosme Tokyo, expressed confidence in the collaboration and emphasized the value of combining Japanese innovation with India’s rapidly growing digital ecosystem to create impactful healthcare solutions that improve women’s well-being.

info_icon

The partnership is expected to focus on:

  • AI-driven healthcare innovations

  • Knowledge exchange

  • Technology integration

  • Digital health platforms

  • Business collaboration

  • Research initiatives

  • Future product development tailored to the evolving needs of women in India

For Biz-Insights IT Solutions, this collaboration marks another milestone in its expanding global journey.

Following its successful business expansion into the United States and the United Kingdom, the company continues to build strategic international partnerships that foster innovation, strengthen global business relationships, and deliver technology with purpose.

This India–Japan collaboration reflects a shared vision of leveraging innovation and digital technology to create sustainable, accessible, and impactful solutions for women’s health.

By combining Japanese expertise with Indian technological capabilities, both organizations aim to contribute to a healthier, more inclusive, and technology-enabled future for women across the country.

Disclaimer: This article is published via a syndicated feed. The content has not been independently verified by Outlook Business, and all views expressed are those of the syndicate. Readers are advised to use their discretion.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×