Crown Defence Announces Strategic Pivot Toward Shipbuilding And System Integration; Deepens Strategic Operations At Kattupalli, Cochin, And GRSE

The group’s technical pedigree is best illustrated by its historical role in sustaining the nation’s most prestigious naval platforms. Crown Defence famously undertook the complex guarantee refits for the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, successfully indigenizing the repair of critical pumping and firefighting systems. This expertise extends beneath the surface as well, with a long-standing track record in the refit and electronics modernization of EKM-class submarines. Today, this capability is deployed across twelve major facilities, from the bustling docks of Mumbai and Visakhapatnam to specialized units in Goa and Karwar.