Harsh Sanghavi Reviews Dholera Activation Area, Praises Emerging Urban Infrastructure

Gopal Goswami, Chairman, GAP Group, said, “Dholera represents the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the aspirations of a developed India. At GAP Group, our vision is aligned with the larger national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. Through projects such as Akhilam and our continued investments in Dholera, we aim to create the residential, commercial and social infrastructure that will support economic growth in the region. Tangible development on the ground is the strongest expression of commitment to this vision.”