SUR Music Announces New 3-Song Collaboration Featuring Rajeev Mahavir And Javed Ali

SUR Music is co-founded and led by Suvarna Pappu, Co-Founder & CEO, alongside a growing international creative and production team. Other directors associated with the company include Kaushal Mahavir, Sameer Mahavir, Yash Mahavir, Malhar Mahavir, Parag Choudhary and Prayas Choudhary. The creative team from the United States also includes Lalitha Ramamoorthy as part of SUR Music’s international creative ecosystem. The recordings are currently underway in Mumbai with official release dates, music videos, and additional project announcements to follow soon. SUR Music is a global music label and production company headquartered in Los Angeles, USA and Mumbai, India, focused on developing original music, films, and entertainment IP for worldwide audiences.