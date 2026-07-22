Delhi HC upholds Centre's decision to deny extension to Vedanta for offshore oil block in Gujarat

"Ex facie the said unilateral deduction was not bona fide. The petitioner is handling public resources of the people of India. The scheme of the PSC is such as would require the private company to give the share of the government. This arrangement does, to a certain extent, put the private company in a dominant position as the reigns of the government share lie in its hands. It must, however, be extra-cautious while treading this course. The government cannot be held ransom to the whims of a private company, which as per its fancies, interpretations, wishful dreamy adjudications tramples upon the Union's share," the court said in the judgement.