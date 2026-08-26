Steelcase Joins Aahwahan Foundation’s Project Udaan To Promote Inclusive Education For Girls

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 26: Steelcase has joined hands with the Aahwahan Foundation to support Project Udaan, an initiative aimed at eliminating transportation barriers for young girls and fostering inclusive education. As part of this collaboration, 100 bicycles were distributed to schoolgirls at Karnataka Public School in Basavanagudi, Bengaluru. For many young students in underserved communities, long commute distances and a lack of safe, reliable transportation pose major hurdles to attending school regularly. Through this partnership, Steelcase aims to provide practical mobility solutions that enable young girls to stay in school, reduce travel time and costs, and focus on their academic goals with greater independence.



“At Steelcase, we are deeply committed to advancing women’s empowerment and creating equitable opportunities for girls to pursue their education,” said Rohit Sharma, Associate Director – Sales, South Region, Steelcase. “We recognize that travel barriers frequently force girls to drop out or miss classes. Supporting Project Udaan is an essential step for us in addressing these challenges at the grassroots level and helping young girls build confident, self-reliant futures.”