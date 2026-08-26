Ratul Puri On The Changing Landscape Of India’s Energy Future

There is also a larger idea behind the project. India’s energy transition will not be defined by renewable capacity alone. It will depend on how effectively that capacity can be developed, integrated and deployed to meet the needs of a growing economy. Ratul Puri has emphasised the importance of building reliable, efficient and sustainable generation capacity as India reshapes its energy mix. That places execution at the centre of the transition. With construction underway, the focus now turns to delivering the Lalitpur project on schedule and translating the investment into additional clean power capacity for Uttar Pradesh. The ₹1,135 crore financial closure comes as Hindustan Power continues to expand across renewable and transitional energy generation. The company is pursuing large-scale energy infrastructure projects designed to support India’s growing power requirements while contributing to its broader energy transition.