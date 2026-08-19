Ajay’s Udaan Celebrates Women Entrepreneurs Driving Business Ownership And Financial Independence

Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Solanki, Founder, Ajay’s Café, said, “Independence gives us the freedom to make our own choices, while financial independence gives us the ability to act on those choices. What makes this journey special is that many of our women franchise partners started their first business with us. Today, they are not only running businesses, but also managing teams, creating jobs, and making crucial financial decisions. We believe entrepreneurship can give women a greater sense of economic choice, and we are proud to be a part of their journey.”