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Kennametal India Delivers Strong Q4 FY26 Performance

Kennametal India Limited reported Q4 FY26 sales of ₹4,776 million, up 47.68% year-over-year, while profit before tax increased to ₹1,184 million from ₹413 million in the corresponding quarter.

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Kennametal India Delivers Strong Q4 FY26 Performance
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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 14: Kennametal India Limited (KIL) concluded Q4 FY26, ended June 30, 2026, with strong revenue growth. Sales increased by 47.68% year-over-year to ₹ 4776 Mn, compared to ₹ 3234 Mn in the same quarter last fiscal year, driven by broad-based demand across end-use segments. The Hard Metal segment delivered strong performance in terms of volume growth, enabling the Company to effectively navigate evolving market dynamics.

Profit Before Tax (PBT) grew year-over-year to ₹ 1184 Mn compared to ₹ 413 Mn in the corresponding quarter last year.

Vijaykrishnan Venkatesan, Managing Director, KIL, said, “We are pleased to end FY26 on a strong note, delivering healthy revenue growth and profits. Our performance reflects the strength of our technology leadership, customer-focused strategy, and operational excellence initiatives, while navigating headwinds from an unprecedented tungsten environment.

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He continued: “Looking ahead, we expect continued positive momentum in the manufacturing industry and are well positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities to deliver profitable growth.”

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