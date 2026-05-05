Bachelor's In Digital Business Gains Attention As Gen Z Looks Beyond Traditional Degrees

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For years, the answer to "what should I study after Class 12?" was almost predictable. Most students chose a B.Com, a BBA, or an engineering route. These degrees were considered safe, structured, and respected.
That answer is now changing. A new degree is quietly gaining attention across Mumbai, and it is doing so without the noise that usually surrounds a major launch.
The Bachelor's in Digital Business has been launched by six leading colleges, in association with IIDE - The Digital Business School as the industry knowledge partner.
The colleges offering this degree include Jai Hind College (Churchgate), KPB Hinduja College (Worli), Raheja College (Santacruz), Nagindas Khandwala College (Malad), Thakur College (Kandivali), and KES Shroff College (Kandivali).
The interest is being driven not just by parents researching new options, but by students themselves. Gen Z, the first generation to grow up entirely inside the digital economy, is actively looking for degrees that match the world they actually live in.
A Shift That Has Been Building for Years
Gen Z's relationship with traditional degrees has been quietly changing for some time. Students today see business through a different lens. They watch creators turn personal brands into companies. They follow founders who built unicorns without an MBA.
The Bachelor's in Digital Business addresses this gap directly. It does not replace traditional business education. It rebuilds it for the world that exists today.
What the Program Actually Offers
The Bachelor's in Digital Business is a 3-year, 6-semester undergraduate degree structured under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
Students study core business subjects like accounting, economics, and operations management, alongside revenue-focused skills in digital marketing and AI.
By graduation, students complete a capstone project and mandatory On-the-Job Training (OJT). The final year becomes a working portfolio of real-world business work rather than a theoretical exam cycle.
Why Gen Z Is Paying Attention
The program reflects how Gen Z already thinks about careers. They are sharper about return on investment than any previous generation. They don't just want a degree on paper. They want skills they can use from day one.
The program is built around project-based learning, where students apply what they study to real business challenges. Each module is delivered by industry experts from companies like Ogilvy, Schbang, Starcom, Amazon, McDonald's, Coca-Cola, HP, and Godrej.
A Second Pathway for Future Founders: IIDE's Founder's Pathway
Not every Gen Z student wants to follow the traditional college route. A growing number want to build, earn, and gain real-world experience from Year 1.
For these students, IIDE offers an additional 3-year certificate program option in parallel to a college degree. It is called the Founder's Pathway, an undergraduate certificate program in Digital Business and Entrepreneurship, delivered at the IIDE Mumbai campus. The program is accredited by MEPSC (Management & Entrepreneurship and Professional Skills Council), which operates under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
This is a separate track for students who want to step directly into building businesses while they study. Students on the Founder's Pathway run live ad campaigns, launch real brands, and work with actual businesses through the course of the program.
A standout element of the Founder's Pathway is international immersion in Dubai. Students experience how global markets and international brands operate, network with founders and business leaders in Dubai's ecosystem, and learn what it takes to scale a business across borders.
The pathway also includes the IIDE Launchpad Challenge, a Shark Tank-style pitch event where students present business ideas to a panel of angel investors. Seed funding of up to ₹5 lakh is on the table for the winners.
For a long time, the default undergraduate choice in commerce and business has been a B.Com or BBA. That default is now being challenged, and not by a private institute or an online platform, but by six of Mumbai's most well-known colleges.
The Bachelor's in Digital Business is not asking students to choose between credibility and modernity. It offers both. For a generation that refuses to compromise on either, that may be exactly why this degree is starting to gain so much attention.
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