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Hazoor Multi Projects Bags Rs. 193.85 Crore NHAI Contract For Toll Fee Collection In Tamil Nadu

Hazoor Multi Projects has received a ₹193.85 crore Letter of Award from NHAI for user fee collection at Paranur Fee Plaza on the Tambaram-Tindivanam section of NH-45 in Tamil Nadu.

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Hazoor Multi Projects Bags Rs. 193.85 Crore NHAI Contract For Toll Fee Collection In Tamil Nadu

New Delhi [India], August 26: Hazoor Multi Projects Limited has secured a Letter of Award (LOA) from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a contract valued at ₹193.85 crore. The company disclosed the development to the stock exchanges on August 26, 2026, under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Under the contract, Hazoor Multi Projects will act as the user fee collection agency at Paranur Fee Plaza, located at km 52.820, covering the section from km 28.000 to km 74.500 of the Tambaram-Tindivanam section on NH-45 in Tamil Nadu. The scope of work also includes the upkeep and maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks, along with replenishment of consumable items.

The LOA, dated August 25, 2026, was awarded by NHAI following a competitive bidding process. The contract is classified as a domestic order, with the nature of the contract being collection of user fees. The execution period for the contract is one year.

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The broad consideration of the contract stands at ₹193.85 crore, comprising ₹193,85,14,635. The company has also disclosed that there is no promoter, promoter group or group company interest in the entity awarding the contract, and that the contract does not fall under related-party transactions.

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The order strengthens Hazoor Multi Projects’ presence in infrastructure-linked operations and adds a sizeable NHAI contract to its business portfolio. The award also provides the company with an opportunity to participate in the recurring operational requirements associated with a major highway corridor in Tamil Nadu.

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Disclaimer: This article is published via a syndicated feed. The content has not been independently verified by Outlook Business, and all views expressed are those of the syndicate. Readers are advised to use their discretion.

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