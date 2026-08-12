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Aahwahan Foundation And NephroPlus Join Hands To Support 500 Farmers In Bihar

In order to address the crisis faced by farmers affected by shortage of rainfall, Aahwahan Foundation, with the CSR support of NephroPlus, has taken steps to give some hard-earned money to 500 marginal farmers to help them in resuming their farming activities with more confidence.

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Aahwahan Foundation And NephroPlus Join Hands To Support 500 Farmers In Bihar
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Patna (Bihar) [India], August 12: For a farmer, rain is not merely water; it is a promise, livelihood and hope to provide food for a family. When the rainfall is insufficient, hope turns into uncertainty that may impact crop, incomes and day-to-day life for farmer families.

In order to address the crisis faced by farmers affected by shortage of rainfall, Aahwahan Foundation, with the CSR support of NephroPlus, has taken steps to give some hard-earned money to 500 marginal farmers to help them in resuming their farming activities with more confidence.

In the CSR agriculture and welfare of farmers scheme, a 20-litre automatic spray machine, 30kg of organic fertilizer and manure and essential medicines have been provided to each farmer. For marginal farmers, these resources will aid to reduce manual labour, lower some cultivation costs and improve crop and soil management.

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Inaugurated by Honourable Shri Ram Kripal Yadav, Minister of Co-operative, Government of Bihar, the launch of this initiative is a significant step in supporting the livelihoods of farmers and strengthening rural communities

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When resources are scarce farmers rely on technology that can help them. An automatic spray machine can ease the physical work on protecting crops and healthy manure and organic fertilizer can improve crop yield and soil fertility. Prompt and efficient support can also boost the self-confidence of farmers encountering challenges from rain and cultivation.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Braja Kishore Pradhan, CEO & Founder of Aahwahan Foundation, said, “For marginal farmers, an uncertain farming season can create challenges that extend beyond the field and affect the entire family. Our effort is to provide practical support that can help farmers manage some of these difficulties and continue their livelihoods. The resources being provided are intended to address everyday farming needs while encouraging more sustainable practices. We are thankful to NephroPlus for supporting this initiative and helping us reach 500 farmers.”

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The initiative highlights the importance of grassroots interventions in supporting rural livelihoods. By providing practical agricultural resources, the programme aims to help farmers manage immediate challenges while encouraging sustainable farming practices.

Through this effort, Aahwahan Foundation and NephroPlus seek to contribute to stronger rural livelihoods and more resilient farming communities, where farmers have the resources and support needed to continue building a secure future for their families.

Disclaimer: This article is published via a syndicated feed. The content has not been independently verified by Outlook Business, and all views expressed are those of the syndicate. Readers are advised to use their discretion.

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