Aahwahan Foundation And NephroPlus Join Hands To Support 500 Farmers In Bihar

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Braja Kishore Pradhan, CEO & Founder of Aahwahan Foundation, said, “For marginal farmers, an uncertain farming season can create challenges that extend beyond the field and affect the entire family. Our effort is to provide practical support that can help farmers manage some of these difficulties and continue their livelihoods. The resources being provided are intended to address everyday farming needs while encouraging more sustainable practices. We are thankful to NephroPlus for supporting this initiative and helping us reach 500 farmers.”