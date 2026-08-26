CineNow Unveils Leadership And Governance Structure For US$150 Million Film Investment Vehicle, Invites Creative Collaboration From The Indian Film Fraternity

The newly constituted Investment Committee, India Council and Leadership Team include Sameer Nair, former CEO of Applause Entertainment, Balaji, NDTV Imagine and Star India; Neha Kaul, Film Strategy Leader and Independent Producer, formerly a senior executive with Netflix and member of the leadership team at Disney Studios India and UTV Motion Pictures; Jaideep Sahni, acclaimed Screenwriter, Lyricist and Creative Producer; Aashish Singh, former senior executive with Lyca, Netflix, Balaji and Yash Raj Films and currently Producer at Red Chillies Entertainment; Abhay Sinha, President of IMPPA and FFI and Vice President of FIAPF; Sanjay Arjundas Wadhwa, Board Member of PDL and Co-Founder and Managing Partner of AP International, Padma Shri awardee and Oscar-winning sound designer Dr. Resul Pookutty; Jitendra Nagpal, finance leader; Reshma Shetty, Co-Founder of Matrix Celebrity Management; Suresh Menon, former executive with MX Player; Yusuf Shaikh, former executive with Percept Picture Company and currently Founder of Janta Cinema; Radhika Gopal, former Head of Writer-Director vertical and currently leading South-India expansion at Tulsea; and Rahat Beri, Communications Strategist and Reputation Specialist. They join Rohit Dalmia, Chairman & Managing Director, CineNow, and Siddharth Roy Kapur, Principal Advisor, CineNow.