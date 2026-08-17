Dull, rough, or bumpy skin usually isn't a moisture problem, even though that's the first thing most people reach for. More often, it's a buildup issue: dead skin cells that don't shed properly sit on the surface, making skin look flat, feel textured, and hold onto tan or discolouration longer than it should. Learning how to exfoliate skin at home properly, and doing it consistently rather than aggressively, is usually what fixes this faster than any moisturiser on its own.

For the body, that starts with something as simple as swapping a regular wash for an exfoliating body wash formulated with salicylic acid, which works the exfoliation step into a shower instead of adding an extra one. For the face, especially after sun exposure or tanning, a detan face mask with lactic acid and kaolin clay pairs well with exfoliation since removing dead surface cells is part of what helps even out tone in the first place.

Why Skin Needs Exfoliation

Skin naturally sheds dead cells roughly every 28 to 40 days, but that cycle slows with age, sun exposure, and dryness. When turnover slows, dead cells pile up instead of shedding, leading to dullness, clogged pores, rough texture, and uneven tone. Removing that buildup is really the entire point of exfoliation, on the face or the body.

Physical vs Chemical Exfoliation

There are two broad approaches, and neither is universally "better".

Physical exfoliation uses a scrub, brush, or textured cloth to manually slough off dead skin. It works quickly, but it's also easier to overdo, especially on the face, where skin is thinner and more reactive.

Chemical exfoliation relies on acids like AHAs and BHAs to dissolve the bonds holding dead cells together, so they lift off on their own. It tends to be gentler and more even, and it's usually the better starting point for sensitive or acne-prone skin.

A lot of people end up using both on different parts of the body: a chemical exfoliant on the face and a slightly more physical approach on the body, where skin barrier sensitivity is generally lower.

Exfoliating the Face at Home

Start with clean, damp skin, since exfoliating on top of makeup or sunscreen won't work as well. If using a chemical exfoliant, apply it after cleansing and let it sit as directed, without layering multiple acids at once. If using a scrub, keep the pressure light. Circular motions, thirty seconds at most, are enough. Rinse and follow immediately with a moisturiser, since freshly exfoliated skin loses hydration faster. Always use sunscreen the next morning, since exfoliated skin is more sensitive to UV exposure.

Exfoliating the Body at Home

Body skin is thicker and more resilient, so it tolerates a bit more than facial skin does. An exfoliating body wash works well here because it combines cleansing and exfoliation into one step, which is realistic for most people's actual routines. Formulas built around salicylic acid are particularly useful for the body since this acid is oil-soluble, meaning it can get past surface oil and work inside the pore itself, rather than only exfoliating the top layer of skin. That makes it effective for areas prone to body acne, bumps, and buildup around hair follicles.

Use it on damp skin in the shower, massaging in circular motions on rougher areas like elbows, knees, and heels.

Focus a little extra on areas prone to ingrown hairs , such as underarms and legs, particularly before shaving.

Rinse thoroughly and moisturise right after, since body wash exfoliants can be slightly drying if skin isn't hydrated afterward.

This kind of regular exfoliation is also part of why tan or sun discolouration fades faster on some people than others. Since a tan sits in the outer layers of skin, removing dead cells naturally speeds up how quickly it evens out.

Exfoliation and De-Tanning

Exfoliation alone won't erase a tan overnight, but it does help. A detan face mask typically combines mild exfoliating or brightening ingredients with actives that work on surface pigmentation. Lactic acid is one of the more common choices here, since it's an AHA that loosens the bond between dead, pigmented cells and gently lifts them away, which helps a tan fade more evenly instead of patchily. Many detan masks also use kaolin clay, a mineral clay that draws out excess oil and surface impurities, leaving skin looking less dull once the mask is rinsed off. Applying a detan mask on freshly exfoliated skin, rather than skin still carrying a layer of dead cells, generally gives a more even result.

How Often to Exfoliate

Frequency depends more on skin type than personal preference.

Sensitive or dry skin: once a week, using a mild chemical exfoliant.

Normal or combination skin: two to three times a week works well.

Oily skin: up to three to five times a week, depending on the exfoliant's strength.

Body skin: two to three times a week is generally enough for most people.

Signs of over-exfoliating include tightness, redness, sensitivity, or breakouts appearing after previously clear skin. If any of that shows up, it's worth cutting back rather than pushing through it.

A Realistic Approach

Exfoliation works best as a routine, not a one-time fix. A consistent, gentle approach, whether it's a physical scrub, a chemical formula, or an exfoliating body wash used a few times a week, tends to outperform an aggressive scrub used once. Pair it with hydration and daily sunscreen, and skin generally responds with smoother texture and a more even tone within a few weeks.