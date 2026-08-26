Is Zivame Rebranding? The Brand’s EXTRAAA ‘A’s Spark Curiosity

And eventually by 25th August, Zivame itself becomes ZIVAAAME for a day. The additional ‘AA’ will appears across key brand touchpoints including Instagram, LinkedIn, the Zivame app icon, email and WhatsApp. Rather than treating the campaign thought as just a line attached to communication, Zivame is allowing it to extend into the brand’s own identity. If GLF is built for India that loves EXTRAAA, then for one day, even the Zivame name embodies that thought.