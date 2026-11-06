Steel Exchange India Delivers Stellar Q2 FY27: PAT Jumps 734% To Rs 17.62 Cr On Record Re-Bar Output; Total Income Up 47%

Commenting on the financial performance, the management of the Company said: Q2 FY27 has delivered a structural profitability breakthrough for Steel Exchange India. Our Net Profit has risen over 8-fold to ₹17.62 Cr from ₹2.11 Cr in the prior-year period, demonstrating how our operational debottlenecking and financial restructuring are translating directly into bottom-line earnings. Total Income grew 47% YoY to ₹343 Cr, backed by our highest-ever quarterly Re-Bar production of nearly 70,000 MT following the commissioning of our new Reheating Furnace. By reducing debt by ~₹102 Cr since December 2025 and infusing growth capital, we secured a two-notch credit rating upgrade to IVR BBB+/Stable, while our finance costs declined 27% YoY. With long-term raw material security through our MoU with NMDC, approval of SIMHADRI TMT for Amaravati Capital City infrastructure, and the renewal of our 5-year MES defence empanelment, SEIL has strong multi-year demand visibility. As we advance into high-margin specialty steels under the Government’s PLI scheme, we remain on track for sustainable, high return growth for all our shareholders.”