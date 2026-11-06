Captain Polyplast Limited Reports Robust Q2 & H1 FY27 Growth, With Total Income Rising 32.89% & 25.14%, Respectively

Commenting on the performance Mr. Ritesh Khichadia, a Whole Time Director of Captain Polyplast Limited said, “I am pleased to share that the company continued to make progress during Q2 FY27, particularly in strengthening its Solar EPC business. During the quarter, we secured two repeat orders from MSEDCL under the PM-KUSUM Scheme for 3,000 solar pumps. Including the order received in May 2026, our FY27 order intake has reached ₹82.40 Cr for 3,500 solar pumps, reinforcing our execution capabilities and presence in the renewable energy segment. Coming to our financial performance, on a consolidated basis, Q2 FY27 total income stood at ₹106.43 Cr, registering a YoY growth of 32.89%. EBITDA stood at ₹10.28 Cr, up 24.75%, while net profit stood at ₹4.48 Cr, registering a YoY growth of 5.55%. For H1 FY27, total income stood at ₹188.09 Cr, EBITDA at ₹20.14 Cr and net profit at ₹9.14 Cr, registering YoY growth of 25.14%, 25.70% and 7.02%, respectively. Looking ahead, we remain focused on executing our solar pump orders, expanding Solar EPC operations across new states and strengthening our Micro Irrigation business through commercial sales, PVC pipes and exports. We will continue to leverage opportunities across renewable energy and irrigation segments to drive sustainable growth and create long-term value for our stakeholders.”