Bright Outdoor Media Limited Receives In-Principle Approval From BSE For Main Board Migration; NSE Main Board Listing Scheduled For November 6, 2026

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, CMD of Bright Outdoor Media Limited, said, “When we started this journey, our vision was to build a strong and trusted presence in India’s Out-of-Home advertising industry and create a company that could grow with changing market opportunities and client requirements. Our listing on the BSE SME Platform on March 24, 2023, as the first OOH company to get listed on the stock exchange, was an important beginning. Since then, we have continued to move forward, achieving one milestone after another through business expansion, new project wins, strengthening of our advertising inventory and the introduction of integrated solutions through Bright 360.