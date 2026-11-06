LPU Makes A Giant Leap In Global Rankings, Surpassing Several IITs & All NITs; Emerges 2nd Among India’s Private Universities In QS World University Rankings: Asia 2027

Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Founder Chancellor of Lovely Professional University, said, “LPU’s achievement in the QS World University Rankings: Asia: 2027 reflects how Indian higher education institutions are increasingly making their mark on the global stage. It is particularly encouraging that LPU has ranked ahead of several IITs and all NITs while establishing itself among India’s leading private universities. This recognition reinforces our commitment to academic excellence, research, innovation and global collaborations. As LPU completes 25 years, our vision is not just to impart education but to create an ecosystem where students become innovators, entrepreneurs and future leaders, contributing to India’s growth and global progress.”