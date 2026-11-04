Pajson Agro Delivers 23% YoY Growth In H1 FY27 Total Income To Rs 145.11 Crore

Structurally, the opportunity in front of us has never been stronger. India consumes nearly a third of the world’s cashew but grows only a fraction of the raw nuts it processes, so the advantage lies with processors who can source reliably and at the right cost. That is our core strength: farm-gate sourcing relationships across West Africa, built by Pajson Agro India Limited over more than a decade. With Mr. Vu Thai Son, who brings three decades of global cashew industry experience, joining us as Strategic Advisor, we are further sharpening that edge.”