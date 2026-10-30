Fiberweb India Focuses On Specialised Nonwoven Products For Growth

Commenting on the Financial Performance, Mr. Bhavesh P Sheth, Director of Fiberweb (India) Ltd. said, “During Q2 FY27, we witnessed a meaningful sequential improvement in business activity, with Total Income increasing to ₹30.99 crore from ₹10.02 crore in Q1 FY27. EBITDA stood at ₹3.31 crore, while Net Profit improved to ₹1.27 crore. While the performance remains below the corresponding period last year, the improvement over the previous quarter reflects a gradual recovery in operating activity. Due to the ongoing US-Iran conflict, the business environment continues to remain competitive, with pressure on selling prices and input costs impacting profitability. In this environment, our focus remains on maintaining cost discipline, strengthening operating efficiency and gradually improving the product mix towards specialised and value-added nonwoven products. Our planned expansion into non-woven felted products for the Geo-Textile segment remains an important part of our growth strategy, with a focus on capital efficiency, specialised applications and value-added opportunities. Going forward, we will continue to focus on improving capacity utilisation, strengthening our domestic and export customer relationships, and maintaining a disciplined approach towards costs and capital allocation. We remain focused on building a more resilient and diversified business while navigating the current market environment.”