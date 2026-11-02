SK Finance Reports Strong H1 FY27 Performance, PAT Grows 25% To Rs 225 Crore

Commenting on the performance, Mr Rajendra Kumar Setia, Managing Director & CEO, SK Finance Limited, said, “Our H1 FY27 performance reflects the strength of our business model, consistent execution and the trust placed in us by our customers, dealer partners and lending institutions. The 25% growth in PAT and continued expansion in AUM demonstrate the resilience of our diversified lending portfolio and our commitment to sustainable, responsible growth. As we continue to deepen our presence across markets, we are also focused on expanding our footprint in the southern and eastern parts of India, tapping into new growth opportunities and strengthening our reach across underserved markets. Our focus remains on disciplined underwriting, operational excellence and delivering greater value to our stakeholders. Looking ahead, SK Finance will continue to strengthen its technology capabilities, deepen customer relationships and drive sustainable growth while maintaining prudent risk management and capital discipline.”