Rashmi Aarya’s Devotional Track ‘O Kanhaiya Mere’ Brings The Soulful Spirit Of Krishna Bhakti To Life

Speaking about the release, Rashmi Aarya said, “‘O Kanhaiya Mere’ is very close to my heart because it is not just a song for me, but a small offering of love and devotion to Lord Krishna. I hope everyone who listens to it feels the same peace, positivity and divine connection that I felt while creating it. Janmashtami is a beautiful reminder to have faith, and I hope this song becomes a part of that celebration for many people”