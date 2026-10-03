Biba Singh Reaches The Pre-Finale Of Voice Of Doctors, Turning Her Childhood Singing Dream Into Reality

Biba Singh says, “Music has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. As a little girl, I would watch singing competitions with my parents and secretly dream of being on that stage someday. I never imagined that years later, I would actually get the opportunity to pursue that dream through Voice of Doctors. The journey of training and rehearsing has been incredibly fulfilling, and reaching the pre-finale round in Mumbai feels very special. Being part of a platform that brings doctors together through their love for music, and performing in front of legends like Kumar Sanu, Sadhana Sargam and Sudesh Bhosle, makes this experience even more memorable. I’m simply looking forward to giving it my all and enjoying every moment on stage“