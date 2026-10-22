Deendayal Port Authority Awards Tuna Tekra Cargo Terminal Project To Essar Ports

Higher capacity and efficiency: Modern cargo-handling systems and deep-draft infrastructure are expected to improve productivity, operational efficiency and ease of doing business.

Decongestion of existing berths: Additional dry-cargo capacity is expected to ease pressure on DPA’s existing dry-cargo berths, which are currently operating at over 90% berth occupancy compared with the indicated ideal level of 70%.

Improved logistics competitiveness: The use of larger vessels is expected to support more efficient shipping, reduce freight and fuel costs, and improve cargo movement.

Stronger multimodal connectivity: Connectivity with major road and rail networks will support faster and more cost-effective evacuation of cargo and strengthen the competitiveness of Indian exports.

Employment and regional development: The project is expected to create direct and indirect employment and promote ancillary activities in logistics, warehousing and allied services across Kutch and Gujarat.

Revenue and trade growth: Royalty receipts for DPA, along with wider economic activity and tax contributions, are expected to support public revenues and facilitate trade with international markets.