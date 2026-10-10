Khushboo Awasthi, Co-Founder, Mantra4Change and Chief Curator, Shikshagraha, said, “This is a very special moment for all of us. When we began documenting these stories in Bihar, we knew they were powerful, but to see Mothers of Courage travel from those villages to a global stage like the UN is something else altogether. In many ways, these women represent what the Shikshagraha movement is about – communities coming together and leading the change. This recognition belongs to the women, their courage and their determination to create a different future for the next generation. We hope they feel as proud of this moment as we do.”