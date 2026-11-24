Mr. Sanjeev Krishan brings 29 years of experience across the generics, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) industries. He is currently CEO of Stellon Biotech Inc., USA. Previously, he served as President, North America at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and led its global API business, contributing to the development of Glenmark Life Sciences. Earlier in his career, he worked with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, where he helped build its US and Canadian API business. He holds a master’s degree in biotechnology from IIT Roorkee and a PG Diploma in Management from SIMS, Pune.