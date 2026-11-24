For people trying avocado for the first time, its versatility makes it easy to introduce into familiar meals without changing the essence of traditional flavours. It can be mashed, sliced or blended and incorporated into everything from quick and nutritious breakfasts and everyday snacks to fresh salads for lunch or dinner. Avocados can also be added to familiar dishes such as vegetable wraps, sandwiches, chutneys and raitas, or paired with seasonal vegetables in wholesome lunch and dinner preparations, bringing a creamy texture and nutritional goodness to everyday meals.