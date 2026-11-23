Easy to Buy, Easy to Try

For the people who have not yet experimented with avocado, getting started is simple. When gently pressed, a ripe avocado should have a slight give. Once ripe, it can be cut open, the seed removed and the flesh scooped out. It can then be enjoyed on its own with a sprinkle of salt, pepper, roasted cumin powder or chaat masala, or incorporated into familiar Indian dishes. If only one half is used, sprinkle a little lemon juice over the remaining cut surface, wrap it tightly or place it in an airtight container, and refrigerate. It is best to use the remaining half within a day or two.