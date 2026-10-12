SEPC Limited Secures ₹854.57 Crore SAIL-IISCO Steel Plant Contract

Commenting on the update, Mr. Venkataramani Jaiganesh, Managing Director, SEPC Limited, said: “The signing of the Contract Agreement with SAIL-IISCO Steel Plant formalises one of the most significant industrial projects in our portfolio. We thank the SAIL-ISP leadership for their continued confidence in SEPC. The Burnpur expansion is an important part of India’s steel capacity growth, and we are proud to contribute to it. Our focus now is on execution, and we are committed to delivering this package within the stipulated timeline with the highest standards of quality and safety. Crossing ₹10,000 Crore in consolidated order book is a defining milestone for SEPC. It gives us strong revenue visibility for the coming years and the confidence to pursue larger and more complex opportunities across the industrial and infrastructure sectors.”