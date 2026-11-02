KMEW Secures Rs 303.17 Crore Dredging Contract At New Mangalore Port

In addition to the principal dredging volume, the contract includes specified berth-face dredging of 180,000 cubic metres and pump-house area dredging of 18,000 cubic metres over the three-year period.

Building Scale and Long-Term Revenue Visibility

The New Mangalore Port award represents more than KMEW’s largest-ever dredging order. It reflects the Company’s strategic progression towards higher-volume dredging assignments, sustained asset utilisation and larger-scale port infrastructure projects.

The three-year engagement adds a substantial maintenance dredging assignment to KMEW’s order book and provides multi-year revenue visibility. It also strengthens the Company’s execution credentials and positions it to pursue further opportunities in large-volume maintenance and capital dredging across India’s port infrastructure sector.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Sujay Kewalramani, Chief Executive Officer, Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Limited, said:

“This is a landmark order for KMEW and an important milestone in our journey towards building an integrated marine infrastructure company

The three highlights that stand out with this order are;

Scale in volume of execution and revenue Larger responsibility of maintain the complete port Full-Spectrum presence, smaller as well as larger dredgers.

The scale of this contract represents a significant progression from the comparatively smaller-volume dredging assignments to a sustained, perpetual, large-volume maintenance dredging programme. In the past, we have been awarded the partial responsibility of maintaining depths in a section of a port area. This is the first time the maintenance dredging of the complete port premises has been rendered upon us. This move enables the company to place itself as a Full-Spectrum/ Dual-Market Strategy business model. This award, is the infliction point for owning and operating mid-size Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger by the Company.”