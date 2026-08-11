RGIPT Welcomes New Batch At Orientation Programme 2026

Highlighting RGIPT’s evolving academic model, Prof. Hirani said that the Institute is placing strong emphasis on experiential learning and industry exposure. Students are being encouraged to complement classroom education with internships, industrial training and practical problem-solving. Dedicated Training and Placement Officers have also been engaged to facilitate stronger interaction between students and industry. A major initiative highlighted during the programme was RGIPT’s strengthened mentorship ecosystem. Faculty members have been assigned groups of students to serve as mentors and local guardians, ensuring regular academic and personal interaction. The Institute is also introducing industry mentorship, connecting students with experienced professionals from leading organisations and public sector undertakings (PSUs), so that students receive first-hand guidance on career opportunities, emerging technologies and industry expectations.