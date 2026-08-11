Vanya Bhatt, Surat Gen Z Musician, Secures Admission To One Of Finland’s Leading Music Schools

Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 11: At a time when conversations around Generation Z are often dominated by social media trends and digital culture, the achievements of young Indians in specialised fields continue to present another narrative. One such story is that of 22-year-old Vanya Bhatt from Surat, who has secured admission to the Global Music Master’s programme at Finland’s Sibelius Academy, one of the world’s leading institutions for music education.