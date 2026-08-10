BigBloc Construction Begins FY27 On A Strong Footing; Accelerates Transformation Into An Integrated Green Building Solutions Company

Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 8: BigBloc Construction Ltd (BSE – 540061, NSE – BIGBLOC), one of India’s largest manufacturers of Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Blocks, Bricks and AAC Wall Panels, reported a resilient performance for the first quarter of FY27, reflecting healthy demand across key markets, improved operational efficiencies and continued execution of its long-term growth strategy.

Key Highlights:-

EBITDA in Q1 FY27 grew 386% YoY and stood at ₹ 6.28 crore (EBITDA Margin 7.93%), reflecting stable operational performance and disciplined cost management. Disciplined execution and efficient cost management measures helped in sharp improvement in profitability, net loss narrowing significantly to ₹71.95 lakh in Q1 FY27 from ₹4.96 crore in Q1 FY26.

Commercial production commenced at the Umargaon facility for Construction Chemicals, including Block Jointing Mortar, Ready Mix Plaster, and Tile Adhesives. The consolidated capacity utilisation improved to 69% for Q1 2026-27 as compared to 53% in Q1 2025-26 in spite of labour shortages.

Total rooftop solar capacity across the Group increased to 3.34 MW, further strengthening the Company’s sustainability initiatives and reducing dependence on conventional energy.

The Company has recently acquired approximately 56,950 sq. mts. of land near Indore, Madhya Pradesh, to establish India’s largest greenfield AAC Blocks manufacturing facility. Construction of the project is expected to commence after the monsoon season, marking a significant milestone in the Company’s expansion strategy and strengthening its presence in Central India.

The Group has already secured a project from Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for the construction of a Bullet Train Station, reinforcing its presence in large-scale infrastructure projects.

The Company continues to strengthen its position as an integrated green building solutions provider, supported by expansion into high-value product categories including AAC Wall Panels and Construction Chemicals, while simultaneously increasing manufacturing capacity and reinforcing its commitment to sustainable construction.

Revenue from Operations for Q1 FY27 increased by 40.5% year-on-year to ₹ 79.14 crore, compared with ₹ 56.35 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Company delivered a sharp improvement in profitability during Q1 FY27, with net loss narrowing significantly to ₹71.95 lakh in Q1 FY27 from ₹4.96 crore in Q1 FY26, reflecting disciplined execution, efficient cost management and continued focus on improving profitability.

EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹ 6.28 crore (EBITDA Margin 7.93%), representing a growth of 386% YoY over the corresponding period last year. The Company maintained healthy operating margins through improved production efficiencies, prudent cost control measures and an increasing contribution from value-added products. EBITDA margin improved in Q1 FY27 to 7.93% as compared to EBITDA of 2.29% in Q1 FY26 and 7.31% in Q4 FY26.

Consolidated capacity utilisation during the quarter stood at 69%. Capacity utilisation at BigBloc Building Elements Pvt. Ltd. stood at 84%, while SIAM Cement BigBloc Construction Technologies Pvt. Ltd. achieved utilisation of 38%, reflecting steadily improving demand across product segments.